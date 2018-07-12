Leathersich was given his unconditional release from Cleveland's organization Thursday.

Leathersich had appeared in 35 games for Triple-A Columbus this year, posting a 3.98 ERA and 1.44 WHIP across 31.2 innings of relief. He's pitched in a total of 24 big-league contests, including seven split between the Pirates and Cubs last season. Look for him to find a home within the next couple weeks as a depth piece.

