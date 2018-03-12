Pirates' Jack Leathersich: Optioned to Triple-A
The Pirates optioned Leathersich to Triple-A Indianapolis on Monday.
Leathersich's demotion leaves Josh Smoker and Kevin Siegrist as the lone left-handed relief candidates in big-league camp beyond closer Felipe Rivero, though southpaws Tyler Glasnow (illness) and Steven Brault could bolster the bullpen once both are eliminated from contention for rotation spots. Unlike most lefties, Leathersich has displayed the ability to put away hitters from both sides of the plate, as he held opposing righties to a .130 average in 29.1 innings at Indianapolis last season while racking up 49 strikeouts. If he gets an extended opportunity in the big leagues at some point this season, Leathersich could be someone to keep an eye on in NL-only settings.
