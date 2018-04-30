Indians' Jack Leathersich: Sent outright to Triple-A
Leathersich cleared waivers Monday and was outrighted to Triple-A Columbus.
After being designated for assignment Thursday, Leathersich garnered no interest on the waiver wire. With that procedure out of the way, he'll resume his role as an organizational depth piece for Cleveland.
More News
-
Indians' Jack Leathersich: Cast off 40-man roster•
-
Indians' Jack Leathersich: Claimed by Indians, optioned to minors•
-
Pirates' Jack Leathersich: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Pirates' Jack Leathersich: Recalled from Triple-A•
-
Pirates' Jack Leathersich: Scooped up by Pittsburgh•
-
Cubs' Jack Leathersich: Designated for assignment•
-
Mailbag: Slow-starter worries?
What should you do with slow starters like Francisco Lindor? Should you buy into fast starters...
-
Waivers: All hail the Kingham
Heath Cummings takes a look at replacement options in the outfield.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 6
While the sleeper hitters are comprised of one-and-dones most weeks, Scott White thinks most...
-
Week 6 two-start pitcher rankings
Some of the best pitchers in baseball are in line for two starts in Fantasy Week 6 (April 30-May...
-
Fantasy baseball: Bench Benintendi
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Deep league waiver wire
Heath Cummings looks at five players you should add in deeper leagues