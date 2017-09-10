Pirates' Jack Leathersich: Recalled from Triple-A
Leathersich was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis on Sunday.
Before being acquired by the Pirates on Sept. 4, Leathersich had been a member of the Cubs organization. He spent most of the season at Triple-A Iowa, where he threw 44.1 innings over 41 games. In that time, he posted a 2.84 ERA and 1.20 WHIP. Leathersich could be a decent source of strikeouts if he gets enough use in the majors, as he fanned 72 batters with Iowa this season.
