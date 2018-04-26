Leathersich was designated for assignment by the Indians on Thursday.

Cleveland needed a 40-man roster spot to call up Jeff Beliveau to the big leagues, and Leathersich wound up being the roster casualty. The 27-year-old Leathersich was claimed off waivers from the Pirates just before the start of the season, but he's allowed six runs in five innings pitched for Triple-A Columbus. He'll now be exposed to waivers, though he profiles as little more than an organizational depth piece wherever he may wind up.