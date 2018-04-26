Leathersich was designated for assignment by the Indians on Thursday.

Cleveland needed a 40-man roster spot to call up Jeff Beliveau to the big leagues, and Leathersich wound up being the roster casualty. The 27-year-old Leathersich was claimed off waivers from the Pirates just before the start of the season, but he's allowed six runs in five innings pitched for Triple-A Columbus. He'll now be exposed to waivers, though he profiles as little more than an organizational depth piece wherever he may wind up.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories