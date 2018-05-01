Indians' Jose Ramirez: Continues to bounce back after slow start
Ramirez went 2-for-5 with a double, two runs and two RBI to help the Indians to a 7-5 win over the Rangers on Monday.
Ramirez got off to a brutally slow start to the season but he's gradually been working his way out of it and he's now slashing .267/.353/.510 after bagging five hits in his nine at-bats. He's one of the better hot-streak artists in the game when he's locked in, so look for those numbers to continue to improve as he tries to replicate the form of last season when he broke out as an MVP candidate.
More News
-
Indians' Jose Ramirez: Hits two more home runs Sunday•
-
Indians' Jose Ramirez: Cracks fifth homer Saturday•
-
Indians' Jose Ramirez: Three-hit game•
-
Indians' Jose Ramirez: Continues early struggles•
-
Indians' Jose Ramirez: Snaps 0-for-15 skid with homer•
-
Indians' Jose Ramirez: Expects to be ready for Opening Day•
-
Seager injury tests SS depth
Corey Seager needs Tommy John surgery, which is of course a big blow to his Fantasy owners....
-
Who is Ozzie Albies?
Can we believe in this version of Ozzie Albies, the young Braves second baseman who is tearing...
-
Mailbag: Slow-starter worries?
What should you do with slow starters like Francisco Lindor? Should you buy into fast starters...
-
Waivers: All hail the Kingham
Heath Cummings takes a look at replacement options in the outfield.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 6
While the sleeper hitters are comprised of one-and-dones most weeks, Scott White thinks most...
-
Week 6 two-start pitcher rankings
Some of the best pitchers in baseball are in line for two starts in Fantasy Week 6 (April 30-May...