Indians' Jose Ramirez: Continues to bounce back after slow start

Ramirez went 2-for-5 with a double, two runs and two RBI to help the Indians to a 7-5 win over the Rangers on Monday.

Ramirez got off to a brutally slow start to the season but he's gradually been working his way out of it and he's now slashing .267/.353/.510 after bagging five hits in his nine at-bats. He's one of the better hot-streak artists in the game when he's locked in, so look for those numbers to continue to improve as he tries to replicate the form of last season when he broke out as an MVP candidate.