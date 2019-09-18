Play

Indians' Jose Ramirez: Hits and fields

Ramirez (hand) hit in the batting cage Wednesday, Ryan Lewis of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Ramirez also took infield practice, Chris Assenheimer of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports. He's not expected to be back by the end of the regular season after fracturing his hand in late August but still has a shot to return during the playoffs.

More News
Our Latest Stories