Indians' Jose Ramirez: Homers twice Thursday
Ramirez went 2-for-3 with a grand slam, a two-run homer, six RBI and a pair of walks in the Indians' 19-5 win over the Yankees on Thursday.
Ramirez continued his resurgent second half of the season with two more homers, the first of which was a first-inning grand slam off Chad Green that kickstarted a huge day for the Cleveland offense. His start to the season was brutal, but Ramirez has looked much more like his MVP-candidate self since July 1, as he's posted a .975 OPS, cranked 12 long balls and driven in 37 runs since the calendar flipped from June.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospects: Stash Luzardo again?
Injuries have prevented the Athletics' ace of the future from becoming their ace of the present,...
-
Waivers: Do we dare add Ivan Nova?
Ivan Nova shut down the Astros on Tuesday to continue a dominant five-start stretch. Scott...
-
Do these 15 have an innings limit?
So who's getting shut down? Or who's at risk, anyway? Scott White looks at 15 cases that raise...
-
Eight trending hitters: Pros and cons
The waiver wire has seen a surge in activity over the past week because of some new bats grabbing...
-
Waivers: On Braves closers, Aquino
The Braves may not have a closer, but the Rays do. And how hard should we buying into Aristides...
-
Week 21 Preview: Two-start pitchers
A full week of Coors Field action eliminates some two-start sleeper possibilities, but there...