Indians' Jose Ramirez: Homers twice Thursday

Ramirez went 2-for-3 with a grand slam, a two-run homer, six RBI and a pair of walks in the Indians' 19-5 win over the Yankees on Thursday.

Ramirez continued his resurgent second half of the season with two more homers, the first of which was a first-inning grand slam off Chad Green that kickstarted a huge day for the Cleveland offense. His start to the season was brutal, but Ramirez has looked much more like his MVP-candidate self since July 1, as he's posted a .975 OPS, cranked 12 long balls and driven in 37 runs since the calendar flipped from June.