Ramirez went 2-for-5 with a stolen base and a run scored in Sunday's 9-3 win over the Tigers.

Ramirez hit a two-out single in the first inning, then stole second and scored on an Eddie Rosario single. The 28-year-old Ramirez added a double in the sixth inning but didn't get home. Through the first three games of the year, the third baseman went 4-for-12 (.333) while hitting in the third in the order. He had a .292/.386/.607 slash line with 17 homers, 10 stolen bases, 46 RBI and 45 runs scored in 58 games last year -- fantasy managers who used an early pick on Ramirez will likely expect well-rounded production in 2021.