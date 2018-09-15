Indians' Josh Donaldson: On bench Saturday

Donaldson is not in the lineup against the Tigers on Saturday, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Donaldson will head to the bench following his second start with Cleveland on Friday, during which he went 2-for-4 with a solo home run. In his place, Yandy Diaz will pick up a start at third base and bat seventh. Look for Donaldson to return to the lineup Sunday.

More News
Our Latest Stories