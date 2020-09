Naylor went 4-for-4 with a solo homer and an additional run in Tuesday's loss to the Yankees in Game 1 of the Wild Card Round.

Naylor hit a solo homer in the fourth inning and was the only Indians player to really give Gerrit Cole trouble as he recorded four hits. The 23-year-old slashed .247/.291/.330 throughout the 2020 regular season and will look to contribute Wednesday in Game 2 of the Wild Card Round.