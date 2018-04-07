Indians' Lonnie Chisenhall: Likely ticketed for DL stint

Chisenhall (calf) is expected to be placed on the disabled list, Zack Meisel of The Athletic Cleveland reports.

The outfielder left Saturday's game prematurely, and it seems like the Indians are content with giving him a full 10 days to heal before returning to action. Tyler Naquin is expected to be called up to replace him on the active roster, but Brandon Guyer and Rajai Davis figure to see an increased workload as well while Chisenhall is sidelined. No timetable for return has emerged for the injured veteran.