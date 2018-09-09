Indians' Michael Brantley: Homers in return to lineup

Brantley went 2-for-4 with a two walks and a two-run homer in Saturday's win over the Blue Jays.

Brantley delivered in his return to the lineup after missing a pair of games with a foot injury. The outfielder put the Indians up 4-3 with his two-run homer off Sean Reid-Foley in what ended up being a seven-run fifth inning, while he added a pair of walks and a single. The 31-year-old is now hitting a solid .304/.359/.468 with 15 homers and 10 stolen bases through 127 games this season.