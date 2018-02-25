Indians' Michael Brantley: Making strides in rehab

Brantley (ankle) has shown improvement in the running portion of his injury rehab, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Manager Terry Francona reported Sunday that Brantley had a great workout Saturday and is making strides when it comes to running. The veteran outfielder had been having issues decelerating while running but apparently made some solid progress in that area during his recent workout. This is certainly encouraging news, but Brantley still has a few hurdles to clear before he's deemed healthy and fully ready for live action. He's still targeting a return to the lineup prior to the Indians' Opening Day matchup with Mariners on Mar. 29.