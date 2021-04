Maton pitched one inning with a hit-by-pitch and one strikeout in Monday's 4-3 loss to the White Sox.

Maton relieved starter Triston McKenzie for the fifth inning. The 28-year-old Maton plunked Nick Williams on his third pitch, but retired the next three batters without trouble. Maton has tossed 1.1 scoreless innings across his first two outings in 2021. The right-hander will likely work in the middle innings to begin the season.