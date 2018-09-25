Bieber is listed as the Indians' probable starter for Wednesday's game against the White Sox, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

After making his first 18 appearances with the big club as a member of the rotation, Bieber shifted to the bullpen last Friday against the Red Sox while the Indians used Trevor Bauer as an opener in the latter's return from a fractured fibula. Bauer covered 1.1 scoreless innings before giving way to Bieber, who worked 4.2 frames and gave up six runs on eight hits and two walks. The Indians initially planned to bring Bieber back into the rotation for Thursday's series opener in Kansas City, but he'll instead be moved up a day after Josh Tomlin was pushed back in the pitching schedule when he was needed out of the bullpen Sunday. Bieber's start will likely be his final one of 2018, as he's expected to transition into a long-relief role during the playoffs or get left off the Tribe's postseason roster entirely.