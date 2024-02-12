Odorizzi (shoulder) has been throwing off a mound without restrictions and hopes to sign with a team in the coming weeks, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports.

Odorizzi didn't pitch last season, having undergone an arthroscopic debridement procedure on his right shoulder last April. He appears to be fully recovered, though, and has thrown for scouts from 10-to-12 interested clubs, per Morosi. The 33-year-old posted a 4.40 ERA and 86:35 K:BB over 106.1 innings covering 22 starts with Houston and Atlanta in 2022.