Rays manager Kevin Cash said Wednesday that Odorizzi has been reassigned to Triple-A Durham to begin the season, Ryan Bass of Bally Sports Sun reports.

Odorizzi signed a minor-league deal with the Rays on March 15 and didn't have sufficient time to make a case for a spot in the Opening Day rotation, but the organization isn't closing the door on him filling a starting role with the big club once he's fully stretched out. According to Cash, Odorizzi will make his first start with Durham on Tuesday, and the Rays will go "start-to-start" with him in the minors before deciding if or when he'll be called up. The 34-year-old Odorizzi owns a lifetime 3.99 ERA and 1.25 WHIP across 1,253.1 innings in the majors, but his outlook is murky after he missed the entire 2023 season while recovering from arthroscopic surgery on his shoulder.