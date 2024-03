Odorizzi agreed to a minor-league contract with the Rays on Friday that includes an invite to big-league camp.

The veteran right-hander was with the Rays from 2013 to 2017 and will rejoin the organization after sitting out last season while recovering from shoulder surgery. Odorizzi made 22 starts between Houston and Atlanta in 2022 and had a 4.40 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 86:35 K:BB across 106.1 innings.