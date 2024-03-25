Odorizzi won't be included on the Rays' Opening Day roster with Tampa Bay expected to begin the season with Tyler Alexander as the No. 5 option in its rotation, Jayson Stark of The Athletic reports.

Odorizzi is fully healthy again after missing the entire 2023 season while recovering from arthroscopic surgery on his right shoulder, but after he had been a free agent all offseason until signing a minor-league deal with the Rays on March 15, he didn't have sufficient time to make a case for the final spot in the big-league rotation. The right-hander's next steps remain unclear, but he could elect to continue ramping up at the Rays' extended spring training facility over the next few weeks with the hope of eventually gaining consideration for the big-league roster. If Alexander falters in his role as a No. 5 starter/bulk reliever, long reliever Jacob Waguespack would likely be next in line before Odorizzi to fill the void, at least until either of Shane Baz (elbow) or Taj Bradley (pectoral) is cleared to return from the injured list.