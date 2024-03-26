Odorizzi will pitch in Tuesday's game versus the Tigers rather than a minor-league game Wednesday as initially scheduled, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The Rays decided Tuesday's contest would be a truer test as to how close the veteran right-hander is to being ready to pitch in a regular-season game with the big club. Odorizzi missed the entire 2023 season while recovering from arthroscopic surgery on his right shoulder and will begin 2024 in the minors. However, if he looks sharp he could join the Rays sooner rather than later, particularly since there is a need in the rotation with Shane Baz (elbow) or Taj Bradley (pectoral) out.