Rodriguez exercised an opt-out clause in his minor-league contract with the Orioles last week, Rich Dubroff of PressBoxonline.com reports.

Rodriguez is officially a free agent and will likely look to land another minor-league deal with another organization. The 26-year-old made 33 appearances for Triple-A Norfolk this season, posting a 4.56 ERA and 52:18 K:BB in 49.1 innings.