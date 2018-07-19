Joely Rodriguez: Parts ways with Baltimore
Rodriguez exercised an opt-out clause in his minor-league contract with the Orioles last week, Rich Dubroff of PressBoxonline.com reports.
Rodriguez is officially a free agent and will likely look to land another minor-league deal with another organization. The 26-year-old made 33 appearances for Triple-A Norfolk this season, posting a 4.56 ERA and 52:18 K:BB in 49.1 innings.
