Gutierrez has been released by the Orioles, Andy Kostka of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Gutierrez started at third base for the Orioles on Opening Day, but he was sent to the minors in early May, and he was ultimately released after posting a .695 OPS over 61 games with Triple-A Norfolk.
