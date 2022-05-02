Gutierrez was designated for assignment by the Orioles on Monday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
With roster sizes dropping from 28 men to 26, the Orioles decided to move on from Gutierrez. The 27-year-old has gone 4-for-28 from the plate this season, adding one extra-base hit and three RBI over 12 games. He will now report to Triple-A Norfolk, get claimed by another team or be released outright.
