Gutierrez cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Norfolk on Friday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
Gutierrez was designated for assignment by Baltimore on Monday, but he'll remain in the organization. The 27-year-old played in 34 Triple-A games last year and hit .254 with four homers, 17 RBI, 11 runs and a stolen base.
