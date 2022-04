Gutierrez went 2-for-4 with a double, two RBI, a run and a strikeout in Sunday's 5-0 win over the Yankees.

Gutierrez hadn't recorded any hits in his first five appearances of the season, but he was the only player to record an extra-base hit for the Orioles during Sunday's matchup. The 27-year-old has started just three games to begin the year and has gone 2-for-10 with two runs, two RBI and two walks.