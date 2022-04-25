Gutierrez went 0-for-2 with two walks and a stolen base in a 7-6 loss Sunday against the Angels.

Gutierrez walked in both the fifth and sixth innings and stole second on a double-steal in the sixth. It was the tenth appearance for the third baseman this season and he's gone hitless in nine of those contests. With a .091 batting average and .367 OPS, the 27-year-old is providing very little production at the hot corner for Baltimore.