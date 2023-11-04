Stroman opted out of his contract with the Cubs and became a free agent Saturday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Stroman was set to make $21 million during the final season of the three-year deal he signed in 2021, but he will forego the money and instead test the free agent market during the offseason. Across 136.2 innings, the 32-year-old righty put up a 3.95 ERA -- his worst mark since 2018 -- but he's been reliable enough throughout his career to warrant a multi-year contract.