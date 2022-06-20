Munoz fired a scoreless eighth inning in a loss to the Angels on Sunday, allowing two hits and an unearned run while striking out the side.

Munoz worked himself out of trouble and threw 14 of 19 pitches for strikes despite allowing the two baserunners and one run. The fireballing right-hander hasn't allowed an earned run in eight of his last 10 appearances, and he has a sparkling 9:0 K:BB across the 3.2 frames covering his last three outings.