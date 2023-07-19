Woo (1-2) allowed seven runs (six earned) on eight hits and three walks while striking out four over 3.1 innings to take the loss Tuesday versus the Twins.

Woo hadn't given up more than two runs in any of his six previous starts, but he struggled after a 10-day gap between outings. The Twins got to him for two runs in the first inning and then piled on in the third and fourth. Woo is now at a 4.74 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 47:12 K:BB over 38 innings through eight starts this season. He's lined up for a home start versus the Blue Jays this weekend.