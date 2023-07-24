Woo (1-3) allowed four runs on four hits and a walk over six-plus innings Sunday, striking out seven and taking a loss against Toronto.

Woo tossed three scoreless frames before coughing up a two-run shot to Vladimir Guerrero in the fourth inning. Woo's given up multiple homers in two straight games after being taken deep just once in his previous four outings. Following a stretch of six consecutive starts allowing two or fewer runs, he's been tagged with 10 runs over his last two appearances. While his ERA rose to 4.91, he's sporting a strong 54:13 K:BB across 44 career MLB innings. Woo's next start is projected to be in Arizona.