Woo pitched five innings against Arizona on Saturday, allowing three runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out zero batters in a no-decision.

Woo came into the contest with 54 punchouts over 44 big-league frames, so it was surprising to see him tally five innings without recording a single strikeout. Despite that oddity, the rookie righty managed a respectable showing, keeping Arizona off the scoreboard through three frames before allowing three runs over the fourth and fifth. Woo's ability to miss bats is perhaps his most alluring asset in fantasy, and it's logical to expect this outing to be an aberration in that regard. Still, Woo's a risky pitcher to roster in fantasy redraft leagues given a few shaky starts this season as well as the likelihood that he'll be shut down at some point to limit his workload.