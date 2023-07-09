Woo allowed two runs (one earned) on three hits and a walk while striking out four over six innings in a no-decision versus the Astros on Saturday.

Woo was arguably a little sharper than opposing starter Framber Valdez, but both pitchers exited with the game tied 2-2. This was Woo's second straight quality start, and it took him just 78 pitches (50 strikes) to complete six frames. While the four strikeouts matched a season low, he's allowed no more than two runs in each of his last six outings. He's at a 3.63 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 43:9 K:BB through 34.2 innings over seven starts. The Mariners intend to be careful with the 23-year-old rookie -- he'll likely begin the second half in the rotation, but it's expected he'll be shut down at some point before the end of the season to manage his workload.