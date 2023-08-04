Woo pitched six innings against the Angels on Thursday, allowing two runs on four hits and two walks while striking out six batters in a no-decision.

Woo got through five scoreless frames before the Angels tagged him for two runs in the sixth. The right-hander departed in line for a tough loss but was let off the hook when Seattle rallied for four runs in the ninth. Woo got back on track in the strikeout department, fanning six batters after failing to record a punchout over five frames in his previous outing. His quality start Thursday was the third of his rookie campaign so far.