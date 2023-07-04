Woo allowed two runs on three hits and two walks while striking out seven over six innings, taking a no-decision in Monday's 6-5 win over the Giants.

Woo pitched well and completed six innings for the first time, earning his first quality start. The right-hander has allowed two runs or fewer in each of his last five starts, though he has just one win to show for it. He's at a 4.08 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 39:8 K:BB through 28.2 innings over six career starts. He's in line for one more start before the All-Star break, a weekend road outing versus the Astros.