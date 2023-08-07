Miller yielded one run on five hits over five innings in Sunday's win over the Angels. He struck out 10 and did not factor in the decision.

Miller allowed a run in the first inning but retired 14 of the last 16 batters he faced. He reached double-digit strikeouts for the first time since his MLB debut May 2 and set forced a career-high 22 swinging strikes. It was a very encouraging performance after Miller had been tagged with six runs in each of his last two starts. The right-handed rookie will carry a 4.20 ERA into his next appearance, which is currently projected to be at home against the Orioles.