Marlowe went 2-for-4 with a grand slam Thursday in a 5-3 win against the Angels.

Marlowe came up to the plate to face Angels closer Carlos Estevez with one out and the bases loaded in the top of the ninth inning and Seattle down two runs. He began the at-bat by whiffing on two straight pitches before playing the hero by swatting a grand slam on a 99-mph fastball. It was the highlight so far in a strong start to Marlowe's MLB career. Though 35 plate appearances, he's slashing .333/.429/.667 with two homers, six RBI, six runs and two stolen bases.