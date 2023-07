Marlowe went 1-for-4 with a triple in a loss to the Diamondbacks on Saturday.

The rookie enjoyed a career milestone in the form of his first big-league triple during what was a relatively quiet night for the Mariners offense overall. Marlowe has held his own against major-league arms over a small sample thus far, posting a .267/.421/.667 slash line across his first 19 plate appearances while lacing three of his first four major-league hits for extra bases.