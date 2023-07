Marlowe went 1-for-2 with a stolen base in an extra-inning loss to the Twins on Monday.

The rookie drew his second start since his Thursday promotion from Triple-A Tacoma and recorded both his first big-league hit and stolen base. Marlowe figures to continue seeing relatively sporadic playing time during his time with the big-league club, although his stint could extend for several more weeks given Jarred Kelenic (foot) and AJ Pollock (hamstring) are slated for longer-than-minimum IL stays.