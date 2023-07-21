Marlowe is not in the lineup Friday versus the Blue Jays.
Marlowe will take a seat after going 0-for-3 with a walk in his MLB debut Thursday versus the Twins. A.J. Pollock, Julio Rodriguez and Dylan Moore will start across the outfield for the Mariners on Friday against Toronto.
