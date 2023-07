Marlowe is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Blue Jays.

The 26-year-old made his big-league debut Thursday against the Twins and went 0-for-3 with a walk, but he's found himself on the bench for all three games versus the Blue Jays. Jarred Kelenic (foot) and AJ Pollock (hamstring) have both landed on the injured list over the past few days, so there should be plenty of opportunities in left field for Marlowe.