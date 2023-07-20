Marlowe was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma on Thursday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
It will be the first stint in the big leagues for Marlowe, who has slashed a pedestrian .255/.332/.461 this season with Tacoma but with 11 home runs and 25 stolen bases. The left-handed batter is capable of playing all three outfield spots.
