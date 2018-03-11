The Mariners optioned Perkins to Triple-A Tacoma on Sunday, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.

Perkins' slim hopes of winning an Opening Day roster spot may have been dashed after the Mariners agreed to a one-year deal with franchise icon Ichiro Suzuki earlier this month. The 27-year-old should see steady at-bats with Tacoma this season and could earn a look in the big leagues in the event injuries thin the outfield ranks.