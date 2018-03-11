Mariners' Cameron Perkins: Optioned to minors
The Mariners optioned Perkins to Triple-A Tacoma on Sunday, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.
Perkins' slim hopes of winning an Opening Day roster spot may have been dashed after the Mariners agreed to a one-year deal with franchise icon Ichiro Suzuki earlier this month. The 27-year-old should see steady at-bats with Tacoma this season and could earn a look in the big leagues in the event injuries thin the outfield ranks.
More News
-
Mariners' Cameron Perkins: Claimed by Seattle•
-
Phillies' Cameron Perkins: Back up with Phillies for Sunday start•
-
Phillies' Cameron Perkins: Returning to Triple-A•
-
Phillies' Cameron Perkins: Absent from Game 2 lineup•
-
Phillies' Cameron Perkins: Hits bench in Game 1 of twin bill•
-
Phillies' Cameron Perkins: Recalled from Triple-A•
-
Top fantasy baseball breakouts: Go Gio
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Sleepers 2.0: Updated upside
Since first publishing his sleepers in January, Scott White has uncovered some new players...
-
Breakouts 2.0: New value version
Upside is the name of the game, and these players are dripping with it. Our Scott White adds...
-
Busts 2.0: Let's get real
You want to know which players our Scott White is avoiding? You'll find them here, including...
-
Fantasy Baseball Cheat Sheet
Get everything you need in one place to dominate the competition in your Fantasy baseball...
-
AL-Only Rotisserie mock draft
Heath Cummings talks about going reliever-heavy in league-specific Rotisserie leagues.