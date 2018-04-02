Mariners' Cameron Perkins: Sent to Tacoma
Perkins was outrighted to Triple-A Tacoma on Monday.
Perkins failed to make the Mariners' Opening Day roster this spring and has now been removed from the 40-man roster entirely. The 27-year-old reached the majors for the first time last year with the Phillies, struggling to a .182/.237/.273 line in 97 plate appearances. He fared far better in 295 plate appearances for Triple-A Lehigh Valley, posting a .288/.374/.447 line. He could eventually receive another opportunity to prove that those numbers can translate to the big-league level, but as he's currently not on the 40-man roster he's unlikely to be one of the first names called upon when reinforcements are needed.
More News
-
Mariners' Cameron Perkins: Optioned to minors•
-
Mariners' Cameron Perkins: Claimed by Seattle•
-
Phillies' Cameron Perkins: Back up with Phillies for Sunday start•
-
Phillies' Cameron Perkins: Returning to Triple-A•
-
Phillies' Cameron Perkins: Absent from Game 2 lineup•
-
Phillies' Cameron Perkins: Hits bench in Game 1 of twin bill•
-
Top opening weekend surprises
What happened to the playing time of Ian Happ and Ryan McMahon? What about Kenley Jansen's...
-
Ohtani lives up to the hype
He had a rough spring, but Shohei Ohtani showed why he was worth getting excited about in his...
-
Week 2 two-start pitcher rankings
A full-length second week introduces two-start pitchers to the equation. Our Scott White ranks...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Which bats are worth using off the waiver wire in Week 2? Scott White gives you his favori...
-
Waiver Wire: Early SP help
Heath Cummings looks at the first weekend of baseball and offers his waiver wire advice.
-
Ranking the five newest closers
Over the last few days, Fantasy owners have been subjected to a deluge of last-minute closer...