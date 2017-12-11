Perkins was claimed off waivers by the Mariners on Monday, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Perkins made his major-league debut with the Phillies last season, though he struggled to get things going, hitting just .182/.237/.273 with one homer in 42 games. He provided a much more respectable .288/.374/.447 triple-slash in 76 games with Triple-A Lehigh Valley, however, and should provide the Mariners with much needed outfield depth.