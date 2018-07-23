Perkins (undisclosed) was activated from the 7-day disabled list Friday and appeared in three games for Triple-A Tacoma over the weekend, going a combined 2-for-12 at the plate.

Perkins was sidelined for a little less than two weeks due to the undisclosed issue. The 27-year-old, who is slashing .260/.322/.407 across 60 games in the Pacific Coast League this season, should continue to see steady at-bats with Tacoma now that he's back to full health.