Mariners' Cameron Perkins: Returns from minor-league DL
Perkins (undisclosed) was activated from the 7-day disabled list Friday and appeared in three games for Triple-A Tacoma over the weekend, going a combined 2-for-12 at the plate.
Perkins was sidelined for a little less than two weeks due to the undisclosed issue. The 27-year-old, who is slashing .260/.322/.407 across 60 games in the Pacific Coast League this season, should continue to see steady at-bats with Tacoma now that he's back to full health.
More News
-
Mariners' Cameron Perkins: Lands on DL•
-
Mariners' Cameron Perkins: Placed on minor-league DL•
-
Mariners' Cameron Perkins: Sent to Tacoma•
-
Mariners' Cameron Perkins: Optioned to minors•
-
Mariners' Cameron Perkins: Claimed by Seattle•
-
Phillies' Cameron Perkins: Back up with Phillies for Sunday start•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Familia replacements
Jeurys Familia is the latest closer shipped to a contender to serve in a set-up role. Here...
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Time to get back to thinking about seven-day scoring periods, beginning with Week 18 (July...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
Short week is in progress. What about the first full week after the All-Star break? Scott White...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Baez moving
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 18: Sit Story
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Breakout pitchers for the second half
Wondering how you can save your pitching staff? Scott White has eight breakout picks for the...