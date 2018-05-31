Mariners' Cameron Perkins: Placed on minor-league DL
Perkins was placed on the minor-league disabled list Wednesday.
Perkins was hitting a solid .293/.367/.466 across 46 games with Triple-A Tacoma prior to landing on the shelf. Specifics regarding the injury remain unclear at this point, as does a timetable for his return.
