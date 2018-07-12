Perkins was placed on the 7-day disabled list Thursday with an undisclosed injury, Josh Kirshenbaum of the Tacoma News Tribune reports.

Perkins missed time on the disabled list earlier in the season, so it's unclear if he's dealing with the same type of injury. He's pieced together a .265/.329/.420 batting line through 57 games at Triple-A Tacoma in 2018.

