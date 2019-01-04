Dodgers' Cameron Perkins: Inks MiLB deal
Perkins signed a minor-league contract including an invitation to spring training with the Dodgers on Friday, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
Perkins spent the majority of his 2018 season at Triple-A Tacoma, slashing .257/.312/.420 with 10 homers and 48 RBI over 94 games. He'll have a shot to win a spot on the initial 25-man roster, although it's more likely that he'll begin the year at Triple-A Oklahoma City.
