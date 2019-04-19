Mariners' Daniel Vogelbach: On base five times in win
Vogelbach went 2-for-2 with three walks and two runs in a win over the Angels on Thursday.
Teammates Ryon Healy and Omar Narvaez took care of the headline-grabbing hits with three homers between them, while Vogelbach played the unlikely role of table setter. The burly slugger had been mired in a modest 0-for-10 slump ovber the prior three games entering Thursday, but he snapped out of it with excellent plate discipline. With his second three-walk rate of the season Thursday, Vogelbach's walk rate sits at a career-high 19.0 percent through 58 plate appearances, a figure that will certainly do wonders for his on-base percentage if it can remain somewhere in that range over the long term.
